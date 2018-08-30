Collegiate Girls' High School embraces wheelchair campaign
Collegiate Girls’ High School rolled into the record books last week, becoming the first school in the Bay to participate in the SPAR Wheelchair Wednesday campaign and raising thousands of rands in the process.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.