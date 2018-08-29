Matrics ‘not prepared for trials’

Kirkwood school pupils facing exams stage protest over lack of teachers after Grade 12 syllabus not completed

As matric trial exams began this week, pupils throughout the grades at Moses Mabida High School in Kirkwood were despondent about their preliminary prospects, with matric candidates not having completed the maths and science syllabus.

