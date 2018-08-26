Loo in kitchen, years-old food found in blitz on Uitenhage eateries
Out of 36 shops visited by the officials, 11 shops were shut down for violating municipal by-laws and failing to produce their business licenses.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.