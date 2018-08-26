News

‘Official funeral’ status for Mama Zondeni Sobukwe's burial withdrawn after chaos erupts

By Zingisa Mvumvu - 26 August 2018
Nelisa Sobukwe, left, Zondeni Sobukwe and family friend Vaida Sokopo during the handing over of land for a memorial museum to Robert Sobukwe in Graaff-Reinet. File picture
Nelisa Sobukwe, left, Zondeni Sobukwe and family friend Vaida Sokopo during the handing over of land for a memorial museum to Robert Sobukwe in Graaff-Reinet. File picture
Image: Brian Witbooi

The "official funeral" status for Mama Zondeni Sobukwe's burial was withdrawn prematurely because of "certain elements who disrespected the decorum of the funeral".

This is according to government spokeswoman Phumla Williams in a statement released following the degeneration and chaos that erupted at the funeral service that was held in Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

It was at this service that Deputy President David Mabuza had to be whisked away by the presidential protection unit personnel "for security reasons".

Williams said "certain disruptive elements" had forced government's hand to terminate the official funeral status prematurely‚ in consultation with the family.

"The handing over of the flag and ceremonial guard of honour withdrawal‚ which signals the end of the official funeral‚ has had to be done at the marquee at the Botanical Gardens. This is normally done at the gravesite but unfortunately a decision had to be made‚ after consulting with the family‚ to dispense the ceremonial aspects of the funeral at the marquee which signalled the end of Mma Sobukwe’s official funeral‚" said Williams.

"The decision was taken to ensure that certain disruptive elements who were hell-bent on desecrating the dignity of Mam’ Sobukwe did not succeed. As government we are saddened by the behaviour of certain elements who disrespected the decorum of a funeral."

Mama Sobukwe’s burial was‚ at the request by Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle‚ accorded a Special Official Funeral Category 2 status‚ which is reserved for distinguished persons‚ by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

ALSO READ

Tributes pour in for ‘mother of Azania’ Zondeni Sobukwe

Tributes continue to pour in for Zondeni Sobukwe‚ the wife of Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) founder Robert Sobukwe‚ who died on Wednesday.
News
11 days ago

Tributes flow after death of Mama Zondeni Sobukwe, 91

Nelson Mandela Bay church leaders and political activists joined thousands of South Africans paying tribute to 91-year-old Zondeni Sobukwe, the wife ...
News
10 days ago

Latest Videos

Twitter goes in hard for #AdamCatzavelos after his racist video
The state capture story: how it all unfolded

Most Read

X