Tombstone embodies ProKid’s life

He said it was also important for them as a company that it was based in Soweto to capture what Pro meant to the township and SA as a whole.

“We understand what a tombstone represents and because I am personally a fan of Pro‚ it meant a lot to me and my team to show that element.

“I only ever met Pro once in real life but his music has impacted my life‚ just like many of us in Soweto.”

It took a team of 16 people to manufacture the unique structure‚ which has elements such as lights and rare use of colour instead of the usual black-and-white engraving.

“The family were exceptionally happy with the final product and it’s work we are also proud of.

“We also don’t believe in duplication and therefore know that there will never be another one like this one. Just like there will never be another number one Soweto boy,” Nkwadi said.

There was not a dry eye in sight when a family member took to the stage to read an emotional letter on behalf of ProKid’s wife and mother of his child‚ Ayanda, at his funeral service on Sunday morning.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at the UJ Soweto Campus to bid farewell to ProKid.

Ayanda poured her heart out about the love she felt for ProKid‚ and how she was overcome with grief since his death.

The family member started off by singing a few lines from Beyoncé’s Wishing On A Star‚ which Pro and Ayanda listened to when they spent time together.

“Thank you for being my love‚ my best and truest friend. My protector and my spiritual partner.”

Ayanda spoke about Pro’s joy when their daughter Nonkanyezi was born and the big dreams he had for her.

“Your kindness was unconditional. I never thought I’d be standing here today speaking about you in the past tense.

“You were the most incredible gift this journey of life has given me. I love you in this life and I’ll love you in the next.”

Meanwhile, a man attending ProKid’s burial on Sunday caused a social media storm after he was photographed taking a nap on the tombstone.

Pictures of the man lying on the tombstone went viral on Twitter.

The man was carried out by some of his friends. The unknown man seemed to be disoriented.

A picture of the man napping on the stone while shielding his eyes from the sun was reposted on social media by music boss DJ Cleo‚ who slammed the man’s behaviour.