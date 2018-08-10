ProKid’s family is heartbroken: It's horrible‚ they are devastated

Close friend and rapper Gigi Lamayne has described the devastation amongst hip-hop artist ProKid's family as "horrible‚" saying they were trying stay strong for each other.

ProKid's death was confirmed by his family during the early hours of Thursday morning. In a statement the family said he had suffered a "severe seizure".

"The legendary SA hip-hop artist affectionately known as ProKid passed away on Wednesday. He suffered a severe seizure attack while visiting friends and paramedics were called in to assist. They did their best to revive him to no avail and called his time of death at 8.38pm‚" read part of the statement.

Gigi‚ who is dating ProKid's brother‚ Sandile Nkululeko Mkhize aka DJ Citi lyts‚ and was with him when the family rushed to his mother's home in the hours after ProKid's death‚ told TshisaLIVE that the mood was heavy.

"I was with his brother and when we got to the house it was so somber. It was melancholy.

"The weather was so bad. We have to be strong for the family. I want to break down and cry but can you imagine what his brother is going through? His mom and dad?

"His wife and child? His brother is broken."