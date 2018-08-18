Western Cape police have launched a manhunt for those responsible for killing two police officers in separate incidents in Cape Town on Friday night.

In the first incident‚ an off-duty police constable was shot dead and his firearm stolen on the corner of Sarah Baartman and Symphony Way in Delft at 8pm as he was picking up someone‚ police spokesman Brigadier Novela Potelwa said.

The victim‚ 30-year-old Constable Lonwabo Kili‚ was stationed at the Bellville South police station.

“In the second incident another off duty police constable was shot twice in the head later outside the residence of a friend in Site B‚ Khayelitsha. His firearm was robbed during the incident. Constable Siyamcela Ncipa‚ aged 37‚ worked at Mowbray SAPS‚” Potelwa said.

Western Cape Police Commissioner Lt-General Khombinkosi Jula expressed shock at the murders of the two police officers.

Jula said the perpetrators of these two heinous crimes would be hunted down and face the full might of the law.

“It is disturbing to observe that criminals have no regard for human life. Not even police officers are sparred as they also fall prey to these attacks. Ours is to work around the clock to get to perpetrators‚” Jula added.

- TimesLIVE