Former United Nations Secretary General and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan has died Saturday after a short illness at the age of 80, his foundation announced.

"It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18 August after a short illness," the foundation said in a statement.

A Ghanaian‚ Annan was the seventh and first black African UN secretary general‚ serving in the role as the world’s top diplomat from between 1997 and 2006. He won the Nobel peace prize for his humanitarian work.

He later served as the UN special envoy for Syria‚ leading efforts to try to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.

The Kofi Annan Foundation described him as a “global statesman and deeply committed internationalist who fought throughout his life for a fairer and more peaceful world".

"Wherever there was suffering or need‚ he reached out and touched many people with his deep compassion and empathy. He selflessly placed others first‚ radiating genuine kindness‚ warmth and brilliance in all he did."