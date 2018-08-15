The SABC’s 24-hour news channel will continue being aired on DStv after the public broadcaster reached an agreement with MultiChoice.

In a joint statement between the SABC and MultiChoice‚ the two parties said the deal also meant that SABC Encore‚ which flights old content previously aired by the public broadcaster on its free-to-air channels‚ will also continue to be broadcast on DStv.

“The agreement follows extensive discussions between the parties‚ as the previous contract is set to expire. SABC and Multichoice believe that this agreement will give their relationship a new start‚” reads the statement.

SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe said he welcomed the agreement as it would bring certainty and clarity to the public broadcaster’s staff.

“The board and management of the SABC are satisfied that the agreement meets both the commercial and governance needs of the SABC. The SABC looks forward to delivering high-quality channels into the future‚” he said.

MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela said his company has a longstanding relationship with the SABC and was happy to have reached an agreement.

The announcement comes as MultiChoice is yet to make an announcement regarding a new channel to take over the spot that was previously allocated to the formerly Gupta-owned ANN7.