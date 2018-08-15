Clinic closed by health officials and community over security issues

Some health officials and the Kwazakhele community closed part of the Kwazakhele clinic on Wednesday in an ongoing dispute over understaffing and security issues at the facility. Unhappy clinic staff said they have been joined by the community at large in an effort to force the clinic management in Nelson Mandela Bay to listen to their grievances.

