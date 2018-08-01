R23m fraud accused out on R10,000 bail
A Port Elizabeth man accused of orchestrating a fraudulent R23m foreign exchange investment scheme appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court and was released on R10,000 bail on Tuesday.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.