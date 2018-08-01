i
IPTS funds used to buy PE house

By Devon Koen - 01 August 2018

A house purchased by a company linked to alleged fraudster Andrea Wessels was bought with funds meant for Nelson Mandela Bay’s Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS).

