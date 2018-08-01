Bay women in solidarity against gender-based violence
The #TotalShutdown march coincides with the start of National Women’s Month in South Africa
Women in Nelson Mandela Bay were among thousands from around the country participating in a national march to protest against an avalanche of gender-based violence on Wednesday.
The #TotalShutdown march coincides with the start of National Women’s Month in South Africa.
The marchers gathered at the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court in North End and started walking towards the City Hall, 3km away, at about 11.30am.
Women in #NelsonMandelaBay have joined those from around the country participating in the #TotalShutdown today. They have gathered at the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court and are marching to City Hall. 📹 @deneeshapillay pic.twitter.com/EQ8w26h7Aj— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) August 1, 2018
Dressed in black and red and carrying placards saying “I don’t want to die with my legs open” and "Stop raping our children", they reached their destination – where they handed over a petition to mayor Athol Trollip – at about 1pm.
Many of the women were in tears as they shared their stories.
One woman, who said she was a virgin when she was raped as a teenager, said she had had enough.
"We are being murdered and we are keeping quiet about it.
"I refuse to keep silent about it.
"This is enough.
"I’m not keeping silent about the perpetrator who took something from me that didn’t belong to him," she said.
A large group of women have gathered at the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court as part of the national #TotalShutdown today. 📷 @deneeshapillay pic.twitter.com/t8LE03ok5b— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) August 1, 2018
Scenes from the #PortElizabeth leg of the #TheTotalShutDown. A diverse group of women, united for one cause, the end to gender-based abuse and violence in South Africa.— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) August 1, 2018
📷 @deneeshapillay pic.twitter.com/GxV4G9ySCo
"Some children are not safe at varsities anymore because perpetrators come in and think they can do whatever they want to do.
"Today we are here, saying enough is enough.
"We’ve had enough of this. We are the new generation.
"We are going to start this and we’re not going to finish it until we are satisfied that our demands are met."
Lucy Nomhle Bowles, 35, one of the march leaders said: "We should not have to live in fear.
"We are here for the women whose names are not mentioned in the media. For those whose basic constitutional rights have been violated.
"We are here to stay enough is enough."
Receiving the petition, Trollip said he accepted responsibility for the behaviour of every man.
The marchers have arrived at City Hall after walking more than 3km through the city centre of #PortElizabeth. #TotalShutDown— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) August 1, 2018
📹 @deneeshapillay pic.twitter.com/B28vcYJ60c
Some women are in tears as they share their stories at the #TotalShutdown in #PortElizabeth pic.twitter.com/FnjnAoZd5t— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) August 1, 2018
"Not because all men do this. I’m a proud man that says that I want all men to be proud of every single thing they do," he said.
"So all the issues you just mentioned about cat-calling, taking advantage. We have to say as men ‘not in our name’.
"I’m here to accept responsibility for that and to pay respect to all the women that came out here today to say ‘enough is enough’.
"I give you an assurance that we will consider this petition and hand it to the police as well and to every single person who needs to deal with it with the respect and due attention that it deserves."