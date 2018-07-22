Man stabbed to death after allegedly abusing child
A 38-year-old Port Elizabeth man was stabbed to death on Saturday night in Helenvale. The incident, which happened around 7pm in Pienaar Street, came as a result of the man allegedly physically abusing a little child. A woman who had witnessed the abuse stabbed the man once in his chest. Police spokesman warrant officer Alwin Labans confirmed the incident.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.