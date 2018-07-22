Man stabbed to death after allegedly abusing child

A 38-year-old Port Elizabeth man was stabbed to death on Saturday night in Helenvale. The incident, which happened around 7pm in Pienaar Street, came as a result of the man allegedly physically abusing a little child. A woman who had witnessed the abuse stabbed the man once in his chest. Police spokesman warrant officer Alwin Labans confirmed the incident.

