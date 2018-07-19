Man killed in freak accident in Walmer

A 40-year-old pedestrian was killed in a freak accident in Walmer on Thursday afternoon when a hook from a passing truck pulled him under the vehicle.

According to police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans, the accident occurred between 1.30pm and 2pm.

“The pedestrian was walking on the sidewalk (pavement) at the corner of Heugh Road and 2nd Avenue in Walmer,” Labans said.

“A construction truck, which was passing him, had a loose hook [on the side] and it caught the pedestrian.”

Labans said the man, who lived in the area, was dragged under the vehicle and died instantly.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened.

“The identity of the victim is being withheld until his next of kin can be notified.”