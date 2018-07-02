Suspect held for conning elderly folk
Woman arrested for fraud over ‘specials’ scam
An alleged fraudster known for spinning tales of enticing but nonexistent specials at factories, butcheries and supermarkets has finally been arrested – after what some Korsten and Gelvandale residents said had been a year of elderly people being conned.
