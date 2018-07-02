News

GALLERY | Kirkwood Wildsfees

Here are some of our favourite pictures from the event

By Eugene Coetzee - 02 July 2018
The Kirkwood Wildsfees
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Above, artist Spook Taljaard, from Rustenburg, sells her paintings for the Jabulani Wildlife Project at the Kirkwood Wildsfees, held at the Kirkwood High School sports fields.

The festival, which ran from Friday to Sunday, had more than 340 stalls with goods on offer.

The Jabulani project was established as a haven for injured, orphaned and unwanted wildlife in 2002.

With big dreams of rehabilitation, or creating a home for those that cannot be rehabilitated, the project has grown and now includes education on the plight of these animals. 

Here are some of our favourite pictures from the event:

Emily Tigere, from Cape Town, showing off some of her metal crafts
Image: Eugene Coetzee
Erika Wernich riding Hermien (red dress) and Elen Smit riding Nelson Black (black/white dress) performing in one of the arenas
Image: Eugene Coetzee
Zanel Lombard, 14, from Grahamstown taking a look at all that glitters in one of the stall tents
Image: Eugene Coetzee
Malan Vienings, 2, checking to see if this stuffed lion will bite
Image: Eugene Coetzee

