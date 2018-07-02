GALLERY | Kirkwood Wildsfees

Above, artist Spook Taljaard, from Rustenburg, sells her paintings for the Jabulani Wildlife Project at the Kirkwood Wildsfees, held at the Kirkwood High School sports fields.

The festival, which ran from Friday to Sunday, had more than 340 stalls with goods on offer.

The Jabulani project was established as a haven for injured, orphaned and unwanted wildlife in 2002.

With big dreams of rehabilitation, or creating a home for those that cannot be rehabilitated, the project has grown and now includes education on the plight of these animals.

Here are some of our favourite pictures from the event: