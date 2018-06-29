Residents get homes, but no toilets
Occupants of Uitenhage temporary village left without services after council failed to deliver on promise
A family of youngsters – the baby just two and the eldest only 22 – are living in fear at the recently launched Ford Blue Village in Uitenhage, walking a kilometre twice a day to use a bathroom after the municipality failed to deliver on promises to install sanitation and electricity for the village.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.