Residents get homes, but no toilets

Occupants of Uitenhage temporary village left without services after council failed to deliver on promise

A family of youngsters – the baby just two and the eldest only 22 – are living in fear at the recently launched Ford Blue Village in Uitenhage, walking a kilometre twice a day to use a bathroom after the municipality failed to deliver on promises to install sanitation and electricity for the village.

