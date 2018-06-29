Dumps become playgrounds for all
The project is aimed at keeping children off the streets and dirty dumping sites
Six new and renovated parks in Uitenhage’s KwaNobuhle were opened to the public yesterday.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.