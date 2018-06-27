Are you chilling on Facebook or Instagram oversharing with friends – and then logging into your online banking with the same profile?

You may be saying ‘hi’ to a cybercriminal.

The SA Fraud Prevention Service wants us to become more savvy online‚ to avoid the risk of a real-life drama.

The organisation said some online users were aware and concerned about their digital security‚ while others were aware, yet not concerned at all.

In part‚ this is due to trust in institutions such as banks.

“The better you understand online privacy and security concerns‚ the more effectively we can address online security individually and professionally,” the service’s Manie van Schalkwyk said.

“Companies may want to think about investing more heavily in IT and online security in this age of data abundance that increases individual and corporate exposure.”

Monitoring your own digital transactions is important‚ even without the risk of cybercrime.

A 21-year old student from the University of Johannesburg‚ Nelisiwe Khumalo‚ said she found money was being taken from her bank account without her knowledge.