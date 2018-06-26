Woman's body found in dustbin

The body of a woman was found in a dustbin in Pienaar Street, Helenvale, on Tuesday morning.

The discovery was made by residents who alerted police.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said the woman has been identified as Kwazakhele resident, Funeka Nobumba, 53.

“The woman was fully clothed and found hiding in the dustbin. She was dead on arrival,” he said.

“At this stage no foul play is suspected. She has no signs of a struggle or visible injuries on her body.”

Asked if she was pushed into the dustbin, Labans said it was not clear, however no foul play was suspected at this stage.

Labans said relatives confirmed that Nobumba was on medication.

“From our preliminary investigation we have established that the deceased would often wander around the streets by herself for days,” he said.

“At this stage it is an inquest however it could be changed based on the postmortem results.”

Labans could not say when the postmortem would be finalised.