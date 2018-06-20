Man arrested for attacking cop

A 24-year-old man wanted for a string of crimes, including allegedly attacking a police official, was arrested after he was spotted milling around outside the New Brighton Magistrate's Court with his friends.

The man, who police are only naming once he is charged in court, was caught after an alert Algoa Park Police station constable recognised him as the alleged attacker involved in an incident last week.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the man was wanted for attempted murder, illegal possession of ammunition, an attack on police and resisting arrest.

“It stems from an incident at about 9:10pm last week Thursday. A police operation was under way in the Missionvale area when a group of men were spotted standing in Kerk Street.

“The members stopped the group and upon searching them they found one of men had five hallow point 9mm rounds in his pocket. No firearm was found in his possession,” Naidu said.

“The person resisted arrest and pulled out a knife and attempted to stab the police official. During the incident, the policeman managed to duck but the suspect managed to run away. A foot pursuit ensued but the suspect managed to escape.”

Naidu said the man was seen outside the New Brighton Magistrate's Court at 11am on Tuesday.

“The police official was there for another unrelated case.

“When he left the court building, he noticed the suspect standing in front of the building with friends.

“Back up was called and the man arrested,” she said.

The man is due to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.