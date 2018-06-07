SA’s own Jet Li packs mean punch
A dream of one day becoming the “South African Jet Li” has seen a 11-year-old boy from KwaNobuhle recently return from Durban as the second-best fighter in his age group at the Kofukan Tri-Nations karate tournament. The medal gives little Anako Nokoyo bragging rights to call himself among the best fighters in the kofukan style in Southern Africa.
