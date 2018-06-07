SA’s own Jet Li packs mean punch

A dream of one day becoming the “South African Jet Li” has seen a 11-year-old boy from KwaNobuhle recently return from Durban as the second-best fighter in his age group at the Kofukan Tri-Nations karate tournament. The medal gives little Anako Nokoyo bragging rights to call himself among the best fighters in the kofukan style in Southern Africa.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.