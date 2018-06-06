News

Child dies in shack fire

Cause of fire unknown

By Gareth Wilson - 06 June 2018
Five boys were killed in a shack fire in Cape Town on Friday night. File picture
Five boys were killed in a shack fire in Cape Town on Friday night. File picture
Image: iStock Images

A 12-year-old girl was burnt to death in a shack fire in Harrington Street in Arcadia.

Desnelle Stevens, was killed in the fire and her 11-year-old sister Desnai Stevens was severely burnt.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that Desnelle and her sister were inside a shack at the back of the house when the fire broke out at about 8:45pm.

“They were alone at the time. It is unknown at this stage how the shack caught alight,” she said.

Desnai  managed to escape but has been hospitalised with severe burns.

“The mother of the children also sustained burns while trying to rescue her children,” Naidu said.

Bethelsdorp police are investigating an inquest.

Latest Videos

Off-duty cop involved in Durban shooting
Police Minister Bheki Cele answers your 10111 calls

Most Read

X