Child dies in shack fire

A 12-year-old girl was burnt to death in a shack fire in Harrington Street in Arcadia.

Desnelle Stevens, was killed in the fire and her 11-year-old sister Desnai Stevens was severely burnt.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that Desnelle and her sister were inside a shack at the back of the house when the fire broke out at about 8:45pm.

“They were alone at the time. It is unknown at this stage how the shack caught alight,” she said.

Desnai managed to escape but has been hospitalised with severe burns.

“The mother of the children also sustained burns while trying to rescue her children,” Naidu said.

Bethelsdorp police are investigating an inquest.