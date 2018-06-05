The state pulled no punches in its assertion that Henri van Breda‚ convicted of hacking his parents and brother to death and attempting to murder his sister in the same way‚ should not be cut any slack in the sentence he receives.

Susan Galloway‚ presenting her heads of argument in the High Court in Cape Town on Tuesday‚ said: “The accused was part of a close-knit‚ loving family who played board games‚ went on vacation and regularly spent time together.”

The family had “no financial problems”‚ she said‚ “and thus all had a bright future ahead of them”.

She then took those present in the court room back to 12 Goske Street‚ at the De Zalze estate in Stellenbosch on the morning of January 27‚ 2015‚ painting a picture of the vulnerability of the victims and the shock they must have felt when they looked into the eyes of their attacker and saw their son and brother.

“The deceased and the remaining victim were most viciously attacked in their own home by someone they trusted and loved‚” said Galloway‚ adding that Van Breda carried out the attack at a time when his family were “most vulnerable‚ that being‚ after they had gone to bed”.

At this point‚ it was hard for anyone who had sat through the trial not to recall the heartbreaking image of Rudi‚ Van Breda’s older brother‚ lying asleep in the room they shared‚ and suddenly having an axe bearing down on him.

She added that the victims were “particularly defenseless” given how lethal an axe is‚ and that Van Breda’s lengthy call to emergency services when his sister‚ Marli‚ was still fighting for her life was “indicative of the cold-bloodedness of his actions”.