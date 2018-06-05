Principal, teacher in court after office brawl

A Port Elizabeth principal and one of his teachers yesterday made a brief appearance in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court after they each laid assault charges against the other.

The court appearance of Ray Dili, 50, and Mandisa Tose, 51, stemmed from a brawl that unfolded at Nkuthalo Primary School, in Zwide last week.

Dili is facing a charge of common assault while Tose faces a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The argument that allegedly turned violent, unfolded in Dili's office on Thursday over an attendance register.

It is alleged that Tose was upset when Dili decided to change the attendance register time Tose had signed.

Tose had written her arrival time in the teachers' attendance register but Dili crossed it out and marked a much later time.

It was then that Tose allegedly flew into a rage, picking up a jug and hitting Dili in the face.

He allegedly responded by throttling Tose.