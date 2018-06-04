News

Collaboration key in jobs-for-graduates programme in Bay

By Odette Parfitt - 04 June 2018

In the metro-wide campaign to create jobs for thousands of graduates, partnership and skills development will be key to ensuring these become sustainable careers.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Police Minister Bheki Cele answers your 10111 calls
Jason Rohde demonstrates how he found his wife’s lifeless body

Most Read

X