Strike looms over metro bonuses

Unions set to issue notice over demand for long-service back pay for more than 2 000

The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) and Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) look set to issue the municipality with a 48-hour notice to strike after their demand for a R30 000 long-service, back-pay bonus for more than 2 000 workers was shut down on Friday.

