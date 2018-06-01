Kaaimans River Pass blocked by overturned truck
N2 between George and Wilderness was closed on Friday afternoon after a truck overturned
The N2 between George and Wilderness‚ on the Garden Route in the Western Cape‚ was closed on Friday afternoon when a truck overturned.
George Municipality said the Kaaimans River Pass road would take several hours to clear‚ and no vehicles could pass.
“Only light vehicles can use the alternative route via Wilderness Heights Road and from George via Madiba Road [Saasveld]‚” the municipality said in a statement.
Truck overturns in Kaaimans Pass https://t.co/zX8BKJ1uNW pic.twitter.com/31dGpRjhSl— Knysna-Plett Herald (@KnysnaPlett) June 1, 2018
“No heavy vehicles [are allowed] on alternative routes. Emergency services are present. Public is requested to proceed with caution on alternative routes as traffic flow is very congested.”
The Kaaimans River Pass road was built in 1867 by Thomas Charles John Bain and his brother-in-law‚ Adam de Smidt.