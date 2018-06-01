The N2 between George and Wilderness‚ on the Garden Route in the Western Cape‚ was closed on Friday afternoon when a truck overturned.

George Municipality said the Kaaimans River Pass road would take several hours to clear‚ and no vehicles could pass.

“Only light vehicles can use the alternative route via Wilderness Heights Road and from George via Madiba Road [Saasveld]‚” the municipality said in a statement.