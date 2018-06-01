News

Kaaimans River Pass blocked by overturned truck

N2 between George and Wilderness was closed on Friday afternoon after a truck overturned

By TimesLIVE - 01 June 2018

The N2 between George and Wilderness‚ on the Garden Route in the Western Cape‚ was closed on Friday afternoon when a truck overturned.

George Municipality said the Kaaimans River Pass road would take several hours to clear‚ and no vehicles could pass.

“Only light vehicles can use the alternative route via Wilderness Heights Road and from George via Madiba Road [Saasveld]‚” the municipality said in a statement.

“No heavy vehicles [are allowed] on alternative routes. Emergency services are present. Public is requested to proceed with caution on alternative routes as traffic flow is very congested.”

The Kaaimans River Pass road was built in 1867 by Thomas Charles John Bain and his brother-in-law‚ Adam de Smidt.

