Police investigate church torture claims

While alleged church torture victim Sikhumbuzo Gotyana is still recovering in hospital, police have confirmed they are investigating the young man's assault, allegedly at the hands of so-called healers.

The parents of the young mentally disabled epilepsy sufferer who was allegedly left for dead after he had been tied up with a rope and deprived of food for months, have opened an assault case with the police.

The docket has now been transferred from Port Elizabeth to the Bitji police station close to Mqhekezweni in Mthatha, where the 23-year-old Gotyana was held in a church, believed to be affiliated to the Zion Christian Church (ZCC), for seven months.

Sikhumbuzo’s parents - Phumla Gotyana, 53, and Notshe Ntshinka, 65 - said they had been told a healer at the church would cure him of the “evil spirits” they believed had taken over his body.

However, instead of the so-called healers ridding Sikhumbuzo of demons, he was found to have been tortured, with his body riddled with cuts and bruises.

Several deep slashes to his hands, arms and ankles were visible evidence of how he had been tied up, as his father found him on May 18 when they had received a desperate call to go fetch their ailing son.

He had also lost a considerable amount of weight, according to his parents.

The Herald broke the story.