Torture claims rock the ZCC

A young, mentally challenged epilepsy sufferer endured weeks of torture – allegedly at the hands of so-called healers of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) in Mthatha who tied him up and deprived him of food for months.

Instead of ridding him of “evil spirits” as his family was led to believe, 23-year-old Sikhumbuzo Gotyana was found emaciated, and with cuts and bruises, after his parents were told last week to go and fetch him as he was ill.

Sikhumbuzo’s parents, Phumla Gotyana, 53, and Notshe Ntshinka, 65, from New Brighton, brought their son back home from Mthatha – where they had left him in October – and were shocked when they saw his skeletal state later.

He has been admitted to hospital and police are now investigating.

Several deep cuts to his hands, arms and ankles – which appeared to have been inflicted recently – were visible and he winced in pain as he sat in a wheelchair at Dora Nginza Hospital in Port Elizabeth with his parents on Monday.