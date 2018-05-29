The emotional strain of being a father accused of murdering his own tik-addicted son is weighing like a mountain on the shoulders of Sedick Abrahams.

The 62-year-old appeared briefly in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday in connection with the death of Clinton‚ 28 – the son whom he raised playing rugby and soccer.

But drug abuse turned the relationship into a nightmare that spanned years as the young man stole belongings from his family‚ even their coffee mugs‚ to feed his insatiable habit.

Clinton became embroiled in a confrontation with his father on January 31 at their home in Tafelsig. He died after sustaining a stab wound to the chest.

A group of residents from Mitchells Plain‚ a suburb that has been deeply scarred by gang turf wars and drug abuse‚ gathered outside court to show their support for Abrahams on Tuesday.