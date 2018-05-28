Facelift for South End graves

Port Elizabeth Muslim community initiated project in historical cemetery

A number of grave sites at the South End cemetery have received a facelift, with at least 50 being painted white. Two weeks ago, the Port Elizabeth Muslim community, with funds received from donors, initiated the project in the historical cemetery. Islamic scholar Sheikh Shamiel Panday said the idea of painting the graves and cleaning the area of the cemetery specifically designated for Muslims came after requests to metro officials to have the burial sites cleaned fell on deaf ears.

