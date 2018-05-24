‘Tree house’ triumph opens new doors

A captivating, habitable “tree house” is among four award-winning architectural designs in Nelson Mandela Bay which have been recognised nationally for striking concepts and accomplished restoration.

The architects behind them were honoured at the Corobrik South African Institute of Architects Architectural Awards held in Pretoria earlier this month.

Built on a firm foundation but creating a tree-house effect, Whitfield House, which overlooks the Baakens Valley in Walmer, won one of six commendation awards.

Director architects Dal Venables and Neal Fisher, of DMV Architecture, who designed the noteworthy structure, said their aim was always excellence and being recognised for their work was a good measure of their ability.

“As an architect it is great to be recognised for putting that together in a way that is appreciated in the architectural community,” Venables said.

“And it is a nice gift to the client that the work that we put in for their project paid off.

“This recognition for a young practice is very rewarding.

“While we are appreciative of the award, it is something we accept in a humble manner,” Venables said.

Their clients, John and Fiona Whitfield, gave them an open brief to design the house, which they wanted to be elevated in nature, in and among the trees, he said.

The lightweight elements used for the structure also encompassed the use of a suspended structure as the house is built on a sloping site.