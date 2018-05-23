A sweet homemade scrub
Eleanor Douglas-Meyers is a crafty mom from Uitenhage and in JustEllaBella today she looks at making a homemade scrub
It’s sugar scrub season! Seeing as winter means dry skin around these parts I’m sure that’s not just me, right? I often turn to homemade scrubs to help with this chalkboard legs situation.
It works, so here is how to make your own.
This is a simple scrub that you can play with and change scents to your specifications, it’s great on the skin and this specific one has anti-inflammatory properties (cinnamon) and smells like pancakes (cinnamon again, yum yum).
This also makes a great gift.
What you need:
Oil of your choice (I used coconut oil mixed with a little olive oil as coconut oil is solid when cold so you would need either to warm it a little or whip it. The olive oil helps it to not turn into a sugar “block”).
Brown sugar
Ground cinnamon
As a general rule, I go with one part oil to two parts sugar.
If you are using an essential oil, a drop is usually enough but for cinnamon I opted for a teaspoon (your nose will let you know if you are getting a little too generous).
Just mix your ingredients in a bowl and pack in an airtight container.
Add a label to be cute
- You can use also vitamin E oil, macadamia nut oil, the choices are endless really.
The same with the sugar, it doesn’t have to be brown sugar, in fact, salt works just as well.