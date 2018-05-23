A sweet homemade scrub

It’s sugar scrub season! Seeing as winter means dry skin around these parts I’m sure that’s not just me, right? I often turn to homemade scrubs to help with this chalkboard legs situation.

It works, so here is how to make your own.

This is a simple scrub that you can play with and change scents to your specifications, it’s great on the skin and this specific one has anti-inflammatory properties (cinnamon) and smells like pancakes (cinnamon again, yum yum).

This also makes a great gift.

What you need:

Oil of your choice (I used coconut oil mixed with a little olive oil as coconut oil is solid when cold so you would need either to warm it a little or whip it. The olive oil helps it to not turn into a sugar “block”).

Brown sugar

Ground cinnamon

As a general rule, I go with one part oil to two parts sugar.

If you are using an essential oil, a drop is usually enough but for cinnamon I opted for a teaspoon (your nose will let you know if you are getting a little too generous).

Just mix your ingredients in a bowl and pack in an airtight container.

Add a label to be cute

You can use also vitamin E oil, macadamia nut oil, the choices are endless really.

The same with the sugar, it doesn’t have to be brown sugar, in fact, salt works just as well.