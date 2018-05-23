Leisure

A sweet homemade scrub

Eleanor Douglas-Meyers is a crafty mom from Uitenhage and in JustEllaBella today she looks at making a homemade scrub

Eleanor Douglas-Meyers Just Ella Bella 23 May 2018
Homemade Cinnamon and brown sugar scrub
It’s sugar scrub season! Seeing as winter means dry skin around these parts I’m sure that’s not just me, right? I often turn to homemade scrubs to help with this chalkboard legs situation.

It works, so here is how to make your own.

This is a simple scrub that you can play with and change scents to your specifications, it’s great on the skin and this specific one has anti-inflammatory properties (cinnamon) and smells like pancakes (cinnamon again, yum yum).

This also makes a great gift.

What you need:

Oil of your choice (I used coconut oil mixed with a little olive oil as coconut oil is solid when cold so you would need either to warm it a little or whip it. The olive oil helps it to not turn into a sugar “block”).
Brown sugar
Ground cinnamon

As a general rule, I go with one part oil to two parts sugar.

If you are using an essential oil, a drop is usually enough but for cinnamon I opted for a teaspoon (your nose will let you know if you are getting a little too generous).

Just mix your ingredients in a bowl and pack in an airtight container.

Add a label to be cute

  •  You can use also vitamin E oil, macadamia nut oil, the choices are endless really.

The same with the sugar, it doesn’t have to be brown sugar, in fact, salt works just as well.

