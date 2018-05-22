A high-risk police search and rescue operation is under way outside Pretoria to retrieve the bodies of at least two people‚ believed to be murdered ZCC church members‚ from a cave.

Police sources have said that two bodies were found in a cave on an smallholding in Erasmia‚ west of Pretoria.

The two were found inside a cave which is used by the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) for religious ceremonies.

The cave is one of at least three which police say are now being searched.

“Based on information we have‚ we strongly believe that there are more bodies in this cave system‚” said an officer.

He said they had received reports that other members of the ZCC church had also disappeared.

The officer said the two who they had located‚ had disappeared earlier this month.

“From what we can see‚ they have been murdered.”

This is a developing story.