Panayiotou 'middleman' to apply for bail next week

Luthando Siyoni, the man who allegedly helped Christopher Panayiotou arrange his wife's murder, will only apply for bail on Tuesday next week.

A surprisingly still buff looking Siyoni – who had been on the run since December until his arrest earlier this month – made a brief appearance in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Friday morning, where the matter was postponed for a formal bail application.

Siyoni will stand trial separately for his alleged role in the April 2015 kidnapping and murder of Uitenhage teacher, Jayde.