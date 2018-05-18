Medical first for Bay eye surgeon

He said almost everyone who needed cataract surgery could benefit from ZEPTO technology.

He was excited to reveal he would also bring the Topcon Triton Swept Source OCT to Port Elizabeth.

The Swept Source OCT improved scanning technology.

“It is the only one of its kind in Port Elizabeth and the applications are astounding,” he said.

“With this machine one can take images of retinal vessels without having to inject dye into the patient.

“This is profound as injecting dye can cause very serious allergic reactions in some patients.

“Abnormalities in the eye can now be identified in a quick and non-invasive manner and the level of detail we can see is mind-blowing.

“We can now detect certain diseases long before they cause damage. It’s a complete game-changer.”

After completing his studies at Wits University in 2005 and working in Cape Town and Edinburgh, Deseta completed his training as a specialist opthalmologist at Port Elizabeth’s Provincial Hospital.

“My time at PE Provincial built solid foundations and I will always be grateful for that,” he said.

“Under the leadership of Dr Danie Louw and Dr Mark Jacoby, who are both exceptional surgeons, the ophthalmology department is incredibly strong.

“The pool of registrars who are specialising there right now is phenomenal; there are some amazing young surgeons on their way to qualifying.

It is because of this that I am determined to ensure Port Elizabeth offers the latest technological advancements in ophthalmology.”

He said it was very important to him to also offer this cutting edge technology pro bono in some cases.

“To me it would all be pointless if we didn’t ‘pay it forward’. The ability to see this incredible world around us should not be a right reserved for the wealthy.”

Deseta said the cost of ZEPTO surgery was at this stage a little more than regular cataract surgery.

“With regard to the medical aids paying for it, the finer details are still being finalised but I cannot see why it wouldn’t be covered.”