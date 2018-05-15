NMU rape case postponed

The man accused of raping two Nelson Mandela University students after he allegedly broke into a Second Avenue campus computer laboratory appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth High Court Monday.

The man, 29, of Zwide, who cannot be named as he has not yet pleaded, faces charges including four counts of rape, two of forced sexual assault, robbery with aggravating circumstances and burglary.

Court documents said he gained access to the NMU fashion department’s computer laboratory where he raped two women, aged 25 and 30, on October 2.

One of the women was stabbed with a pair of scissors.

He also allegedly stole their cellphones and other belongings.

After his arrest, the man was linked to the rape of a 27-year-old woman in July near Greenacres Village.

His case was postponed for a pre-trial conference on May 22.