Mother's Day can be one of the loneliest times of the year if you have recently lost a child‚ and so some of Akhumzi Jezile's closest celeb friends made sure his mother wasn't alone.

Terry Pheto‚ Mampho Brescia‚ Zizo Tshwete‚ Clement Maosa and Musa Mthombeni were among the celebs who descended on Akhumzi's family home on Sunday to have a special picnic for the star's mom.

Akhumzi was killed in a car crash two weeks before Mother's Day. He was traveling with Thobani Mseleni‚ Siyasanga Kobese and two others just outside of Queenstown when the accident happened. All of the people in the car died

While still in mourning‚ Akhumzi's mother Zoleka was surrounded by friends and family the whole day‚ many of them bringing her Mother's Day gifts.

