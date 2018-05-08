'Missing' police constable found sleeping in his car

A police officer who had been reported missing on Monday was found sleeping in his vehicle in Joe Slovo this morning.

Police reported yesterday that a wide search was underway to find Constable Siviwe Ntengu, 23, who had been missing since Sunday 4pm.

On Monday, police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said Ntengu’s mother opened a missing persons report at the Swartkops Police Station.

"He left using his private vehicle, a silver VW Polo with registration number JBT096EC.

“He was meant to arrive at the destination on Sunday night.