'Missing' police constable found sleeping in his car
A police officer who had been reported missing on Monday was found sleeping in his vehicle in Joe Slovo this morning.
Police reported yesterday that a wide search was underway to find Constable Siviwe Ntengu, 23, who had been missing since Sunday 4pm.
On Monday, police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said Ntengu’s mother opened a missing persons report at the Swartkops Police Station.
"He left using his private vehicle, a silver VW Polo with registration number JBT096EC.
“He was meant to arrive at the destination on Sunday night.
“When he never arrived, the police officials at the training academy contacted his commander at the Port Elizabeth 10111 Centre," Beetge said.
The Motherwell Cluster Commander, Major General Dawie Rabie has ordered a full investigation in terms of his absence from reporting for a course as well as causing SAPS expenses to search for him as a missing person.
"Misconduct by our police members cannot be tolerated, and should it be proved that he committed actions contrary to those departmental standing orders and prescriptions guiding the good conduct of our SAPS members, departmental steps will be instituted against him."