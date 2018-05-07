Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza does not want “a war in football” sparked by the allegations made against him by SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan.

Khoza called a news conference at the PSL offices on Thursday to refute allegations after a complaint of defamation‚ criminal collusion and conspiracy was laid with the police against him by Jordaan.

Jordaan alleged that Khoza was the catalyst in a rape case opened against the Safa president last month by singer and former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson.

Ferguson‚ who lives in Sweden‚ laid the rape complaint with the police in Parkview last month.

Jordaan also alleged that Khoza had paid for Ferguson’s flights and accommodation through a third party.

He has, however‚ apparently been caught offside as evidence has since emerged that he allegedly used falsified and fraudulent documentation to open the defamation case.