Several protests cause disruptions in NMB
Several protests in and around Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday morning have caused road closures and seen Nelson Mandela University (NMU) south campus entrance closed.
Mission Road and a section of Cape Road near Greenbushes in Port Elizabeth are closed following protest action in the area.
Nelson Mandela University's south campus, north campus and Second Avenue campus are closed due a shutdown by students. Students are reportedly protesting against issues including; safety and security, financial aid and residences.
"While the University acknowledges the right to protest, it also recognises that the rights of individuals should not be infringed. That said, the University will work to keep the gates of all campuses open to allow university activities to continue," NMU's Emergency Management Team said in Facebook this morning.
However, the South African Student Congress (SASCO) tweeted that all campuses are closed.
NMU SRC president, Bamanye Matiwane has confirmed students have stopped all exams that were scheduled to be written today.
“The new signage and money used for rebranding the institution means nothing to us.
“We are concerned about students that have to write exams on an empty stomach and students that live off campus that have limited shuttle service access.”
Matiwane added that the students want more security not only during the day but also in the evenings.
Meanwhile, police are at Strelitzia High school in Uitenhage where pupils intend on protesting in an attempt to tackle the issue of alleged racism by teachers in the school. More to follow.
There is no evidence that the protests are related.
This is a developing story, we will update this page with information throughout the day.
