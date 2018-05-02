After closing their case without calling any witnesses to the stand‚ Sandile Mantsoe's legal team is expected to deliver arguments in the High Court sitting in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Mantsoe's lawyer‚ Victor Simelane‚ will inform the court why he believes the State failed to present a water-tight case that proved beyond reasonable doubt that his client had killed his on-and-off girlfriend‚ Karabo Mokoena.

The State‚ which will also give its argument‚ alleged that Mantsoe‚ a 28-year-old forex trader‚ had killed his 22-year-old lover before disposing of her body by drenching it in fuel and pool acid and setting it alight in a dump site in Lyndhurst a year ago.

Mantsoe had denied the allegations. However‚ he admitted to disposing of the body. He claimed that he had returned home in April 2017 to find that Mokoena had committed suicide by stabbing herself in the neck and had disposed of the body out of fear that he would be blamed for her death.

A police officer called to the stand by the State‚ however‚ alleged that Mantsoe had confessed to killing Mokoena in order to break a ritual that the couple had entered into.

The officer said Mantsoe had informed her that Mokoena was aware of the fact that she would need to be sacrificed if the couple chose to split.

The officer said Mantsoe had told her of a man named "Master" who needed to receive the blood in order to break the tie between the two.