Somizi causes stir at mall

Sales of his autobiography may not have been as great as TV personality Somizi Mhlongo may have hoped so far, but he plans to launch a “go-with the-flow” cookbook later this year.

Excitement filled the Walmer Park Shopping Centre at the weekend as shoppers got to rub shoulders with the flamboyant, red-haired choreographer.

Somizi made an appearance at Fogarty’s Bookshop for a signing of his autobiography Dominoes: Unbreakable Spirit on Saturday morning.

He then decided to do a little shopping himself, visiting other stores in the mall and creating quite a buzz.

But it was strictly business when it came to revealing what has been happening in his life.

Somizi has a yet-to-bescreened roast on Comedy Central coming up, but he said it had been recorded already and he was not at liberty to reveal any details.

His wedding was also strictly off topic.

But with his next book project, the TV celebrity is hoping to cook up a storm.

Somizi will be releasing his cookbook in September and says people can expect authentic recipes that are cooked from the heart.

“I’m not a trained chef, I’m not even a chef – I’m a spontaneous cook,” he said.

“I’ve made sure that there’s something special about [a particular] dish, but my worry is explaining how many ounces of an ingredient to use because I go with the flow.”

Somizi said the book would have no fewer than 50 recipes, adding that each meal that was added to the book had been prepared at least five times.

In his autobiography, he tells of his disadvantaged childhood and how he became a performer at a early age, appearing on TV while still at school.

He writes about his encounters with various artists such as Lebo Mathosa and Brenda Fassie. He also writes about suffering from a serious disease, but does not mention what it is – just that it is between cancer, diabetes and HIV.

He also speaks frankly about discovering his sexuality and coming to terms with it.

Dominoes: Unbreakable Spirit was originally available at Exclusive Books outlets for six months before other bookshops were able to add it to their shelves.

Somizi and his marketing team have been visiting other bookshops to do signings.

“We started stocking the book six months ago and we haven’t been able to make a great number of sales,” Fogarty’s staffer Rhona Douglas said.

“This [signing] will help raise awareness around this book again.”

Somizi said: “The idea behind having the book exclusively available was due to the accessibility we thought Exclusive Books had across the country, making the distribution much easier to kick start sales – which worked.

“When the contract ended and other book shops could start selling the book, it gave the book a longer life.”

But he said they were not chasing any target.

“We are doing it as we go. I enjoy talking about the book and such things like this.



“Even if we sell 10 books now, it’s 10 books more.”