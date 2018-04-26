GALLERY | Frantic leap from fire

A desperate mother dropped her two children from the first storey of a burning building in Korsten on Tuesday night before jumping to safety herself.

Shamis Ahme Sheilott, 40, had been awoken at about 10.30pm on Tuesday by the blood-curdling screams of the more than 100 other residents of the renovated industrial building which was on fire.

Nelson Mandela Bay fire chief Andre de Ridder said the cause of the fire was being investigated.

Sheilott said when she and her two children, aged 8 and 14, went outside the room to see what was happening, they saw the building was engulfed in flames. As she looked for a way out, she heard part of the roof collapsing.

The panicked mom then decided that the only way out was through her bedroom window, so she sat on the windowsill and dropped her children to the street below, before jumping out herself.

She had a few minor injuries to her arms and ribs, while the children had a few cuts.

None of the other mostly foreign families living in the building were injured.