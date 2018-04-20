Outcome of talks on bus strike expected today

A decision on whether the nationwide bus strike will continue next week is expected to be made this afternoon, three days after bus drivers put the brakes on services in a quest for better pay.

Union representatives and employers have been locked in talks since yesterday to resolve the impasse.

Port Elizabeth’s Algoa Bus Company is among the 10 companies nationwide that are affected by the strike.

Workers affiliated to five unions are demanding a 12% salary increase, while their employers are offering 7%.

Numsa regional secretary Mziyanda Twani said a decision on whether the strike was going to continue was expected to be made this afternoon.

“We will not back down on our demands and will continue to strike and picket,” Twani said.

Meanwhile, a planned strike by taxi drivers and “guardjies” from Port Elizabeth’s northern areas was called off at the 11th hour yesterday.

The group claimed they were excluded from the new Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS).

David Ruiters, speaking on behalf of some of the drivers and door operators, said yesterday they were in talks with municipal officials.

IPTS head of security Thomas Ruiters said the buses would start operating when the bus strike was officially called off.