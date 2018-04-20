Skinnerbek | Week of tears and laughter

Hello dolls, I hope you all had an eventful week, even though I can’t exactly say the same about mine.

Last Thursday, a memorial in honour of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was held at the Nelson Mandela University (Missionvale campus) and one of Skinnerbek’s minions was there to witness it all.

As expected, the venue was dominated by women in doeks in support of the #IAmWinnieMandela and #AllBlacWithADoek campaigns that have flooded social media (and the streets) since Mama Winnie’s passing.

I must commend the women (and men) in arts in the Bay for using their talents to host events or memorials when stalwarts pass on, even if they didn’t know them personally.

One can only hope the same will be done for them when their time comes.

Anyway, my minion tells me the speakers each described Mama Winnie as a role model and a mother to the nation, although they did not know her personally, with assistant director in the performing arts, language and literature section, Nelson Mandela district department of sport, recreation, arts and culture Dawn Madolo also delivering a moving speech. PoeticSoul Mahambehlala got the audience on their feet when she recited a poem called Nomzamo, speaking on the life lived by Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Doesn’t she always?

From the pictures your skinners saw on social media, the venue was beaming with Bay artists, from singers, poets, designer, you name it.

The likes of Zimsto Eroofini, Andy Ndlazilwana, Asanda Mali and Suliwe Sihlwayi were spotted. I can’t say the same for Nomabotwe Mtimkulu, who was on the line-up but did not show up. I wonder what the story is there.

Last Friday night, I went to the Good vs Evil comedy show at the Athenaeum, which had the house filled to capacity.

But with Siya Seya on the lineup, I can’t say I’m surprised. That guy’s Facebook page alone always has your gal in stitches, what more in person?

On the lineup with him were Luphelo Kodwa, Lonwabo Xatasi and Mbulelo “Many Laughs” Msongelwa, who was the host and indeed gave the audience reason for “many laughs”.

While I laughed my lungs out, I couldn’t help but wonder if Xatasi actually wants to do something about his weight or if he just wants to keep reminding us about it with his jokes.

Until next week, ciao!