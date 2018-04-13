Meeting descends into chaos

A tumultuous community meeting in Colchester quickly turned violent last night when some members of the crowd forcibly demanded the agenda be changed from a gathering meant to deliberate the budget and integrated development plan (IDP) for the next financial year, to one where the land issue was discussed.

In the ensuing chaos, cars were stoned, tyres set alight, and councillors and officials were prevented from leaving the hall.

Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Jonathan Lawack said the chaos erupted after a man “wearing an EFF T-shirt” heckled him to a point where the meeting could no longer continue.

“It was a well-orchestrated plan. The man [wearing the EFF T-shirt] was extremely disruptive and kept shouting, ‘don’t come and talk rubbish here, we want to talk about land!’ ”

“When they couldn’t have their way they started throwing stones – in, and outside of the community hall,” Lawack said.

Outside, community members burnt tyres around the hall and trashed a large number of municipal vehicles, as well as the private cars of the councillors. A car was also petrol-bombed.

Last night’s meeting was the fourth public participation meeting called off this week due to disruptions.

Metro safety and security political head John Best said: “The IDP meeting was supposed to start, but the community arrived and set fires outside the hall.

“They left all the officials and councillors inside the venue and refused to allow them to leave.

“They were pelted with stones when they tried to leave.

“At least six private vehicles were damaged and we still have to assess how many metro police vehicles were damaged.

“The councillors and officials were stuck inside for at least 45 minutes while waiting for the public order police to arrive.

“The community used bricks and petrol bombs. And some were throwing stones at cars on the N2.

“They basically don’t want the IDP process to continue.”

He said live ammunition was fired, but officials were still trying to determine if they were warning shots.

EFF regional secretary Zilindile Vena said: “By virtue of someone wearing an EFF T-shirt does not necessarily make them a member – they’d have to be registered and paid their R10 [membership fee]. We do not know about this incident.”

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said police were investigating a case of public violence.