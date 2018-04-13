Leak turns street into dam

A water leak in Uitenhage has gone from a slow trickle to a steady stream in six months, with a dam forming at the start of Shuttle Street. About 10m away, a sewage leak has amplified the problem since last month.

In October, The Herald reported on a bubbling manhole pumping sewage into the road less than 5m from the new sewage leak.

At that time, the water leak that has since formed the dam was little more than a trickle from an underground source.

While The Herald inspected the water leak on Tuesday, a municipal truck arrived to fix the sewage leak.

Asked about the water leak, the contractor, who declined to be named, said: “That was not my instructions.”

On Wednesday, a raft of ducks could be seen bathing in the dam of water.

Municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said the water was not coming from a potable water pipe but a duct.

“The water loss team is trying to find the source of the water as it is not currently found to be directly linked to one of the water pipes,” he said.

However, this explanation did little to appease resident Nellie Peta, 66.

“Water is water. We need to save it, we don’t have it,” she said.

Using simple mathematics, a 500ml bottle and a stopwatch, The Herald established that about 86 400l of water had been running into a nearby stormwater drain every month.

Peta said the municipality had been out to the site several times since the start of the year but no remedy had been implemented. “A tank, a pipe or even a gully to another holding area would work, because right now thousands of litres of water are just going down the drain,” Peta said.

“And it has been this dam for at least three months, but it has been leaking for much longer.

“I assume this is fresh water because there are no mosquitos, animals drink from it, children sometimes play in it and ducks live in it. This is really more like a dam than a water leak.”

Between July last year and January, 44.3% of the city’s water was lost through leaks and unbilled water. The loss amounts to about R26.52-million.

The figures were released by the municipality last month.

This comes amid a crippling drought which has seen the Bay’s dam levels drop to a combined average of about 24.21% this week.

Peta’s neighbour, George Jacobs, 54, said the Tambo Village area, particularly around Shuttle and Maduna streets, had poor infrastructure with regular water and sewage leaks.

“You [The Herald] were here last year to do the sewage leak. Since then, there must have been at least five other sewage leaks in this street alone.

“It is very concerning because big groups of children walk these streets and through the sewage,” Jacobs said.